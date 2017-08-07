Gigi Hadid’s Mom Is Literally Her Doppelganger in This Throwback Photo

In our many years as *serious* journalists, we’ve come across several Gigi Hadid lookalikes. There was the Danish model in June who shared Gigi’s beach-blonde hair and sumptuous blue eyes. Then there was the Dutch model last week, who people confusingly labeled as “plus-size.” And while these doppelgängers came pretty darn close, no one’s looked more identical to the 22-year-old supermodel than her own mama, Yolanda Hadid.

The oldest Hadid sister made that especially clear on Monday when she shared an epic throwback picture of her mom from her modeling heyday. For those unaware of the Hadid family history, before Bella and Gigi were a thing, Yolanda was the family’s premier model. Before the mom of three birthed two fashion “It” girls, she was strutting her own stuff down the runway as a top face for Ford Models in Europe.

Given that runway-walking runs in the Hadids’ blood, it would make sense that Yolanda would look eerily similar to Gigi back in the day. In the picture, Yolanda can be seen sporting a voluminous updo, side-swept bangs, and dangly gold earrings. As far as similarities, we can see where Gigi got her signature supermodel pout, golden-blonde hair color, and envy-worthy bone structure.

While we frequently see Yolanda as Gigi’s No. 1 cheerleader behind-the-scenes on photoshoots and in the audience of runway shows, it was the supermodel offspring’s turn to fangirl over her mom. Along with bringing us another lookalike photo to fawn over, Gigi also hashtagged the word “MOM” in big red font to show her mama some love. And though Yolanda hasn’t stepped foot on the runway in years, we would love to see her come out of retirement for a final catwalk with her daughters.