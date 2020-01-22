Gigi Hadid’s Hilarious Wardrobe Malfunction at Paris Fashion Week Has Happened to All of Us

It’s happened even to the best of us: You’re walking down a cobblestone street, and suddenly you hear a snap! Your heel broke. If you’re anything like me, you’ve probably already rolled your ankle. But if you’re like Gigi Hadid handling a wardrobe malfunction at Paris Fashion Week, then lucky for you, because you’re moving along with grace as if nothing just happened. What else would you expect from the 24-year-old supermodel? She’s got this whole fashion week gig under control.

Gigi and her sister Bella Hadid stunned us with their off-duty style from the moment they stepped foot in France for Paris Fashion Week this year. But we weren’t quite expecting their haute couture looks to result in a footwear snafu. Unfortunately for Gigi, those old European sidewalks aren’t forgiving to anyone—let alone to a new heeled pair of white-colored booties.

The model’s heel appeared to break off right as she was heading into early rehearsals for the Chanel Haute Couture show around 8 a.m. that morning. At least it happened off the runway, right? Gigi was lighthearted about the situation, taking to her Instagram Stories to post a silly clip of the broken heel. In the video, you can hear whoever is recording laughing and saying, “Oh my God!”

Fellow model HuynJi Shin also posted a photo of Gigi laughing over the incident. You can see the entire heel broken off from the rest of her boot. Gigi seemed to throw her arms up in laughter over the inconvenience of it all. Or maybe she was happy about it: After all, it was a clean break, so there’s that!

Meanwhile, when Gigi returns home, we have no doubt that her broken heel will just be another funny story to share with a special someone: Zayn Malik! The model and the former One Direction star recently rekindled their romance, reuniting in New York City to celebrate Zayn’s 27th birthday early this month.