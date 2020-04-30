Gigi Hadid’s Homemade Vodka Sauce Recipe Looks Tasty AF

While stuck at home, many of us have found ourselves in the kitchen for the first time, trying to figure out how anyone cooks dinner every single night. (Seriously…How?) Planning a menu for even just one singular meal can feel like a strangely difficult task, but Gigi Hadid’s vodka sauce recipe is here to save all of our asses. Yes, the model has blessed us all with a homemade pasta with vodka sauce recipe that will have you drooling the moment you see it. It’s creamy, decadent and the perfect go-to dinner recipe for nights you want something delicious that only uses one pan. Hadid posted step-by-step instructions on her Instagram stories, we have cemented here for your perusal. You. Are. Welcome.

We’d be remiss if we didn’t also mention one striking clue inside this recipe Instagram story, though: the fact that Gigi Hadid didn’t include vodka in her vodka sauce. Rumors have been flying about a potential pregnancy in the Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik household as of late. Gigi Hadid’s mom, Yolanda Hadid might have actually confirmed the pregnancy while talking to Harper’s BAZAAR—although Gigi has yet to confirm or deny anything herself. Even so, the lack of alcohol in this dish seems suspect, so don’t be surprised if this was meant to be a tiny reveal. Celebrities can be sneaky like that.

Below, we’ve included all the steps you need to make this seriously tantalizing pasta dish for dinner tonight. You can make it as spicy as you want—and actually use vodka, unlike Hadid—so go forth and whip up a tasty treat. It might just become your new go-to recipe.

1. Cook Garlic & Shallots In Olive Oil

2. Add Tomato Paste & Cook

3. Add Heavy Cream & Red Pepper Flakes

4. Stir, Add Salt & Pepper, Remove From Heat

5. Add Pasta, Pasta Water & Butter

6. Stir Over Medium Heat

7. Add Parmesan Cheese

8. Serve Topped With Parmesan & Basil