Gigi Hadid Is Convinced Tyler Cameron Is The ‘Total Package’ & We’re Listening

These two have been inseparable for months. Now, the word is, Gigi Hadid thinks Tyler Cameron’s the “total package” and we have all of the reasons why. The supermodel and The Bachelorette runner-up have been hanging out all summer and their romance is only getting hotter as the fall approaches. At first, things were super causal between the pair, they seemed to enjoy each other’s company. However, since they were both dealing with relatively fresh heartbreaks, they didn’t want anything serious.

However, we all know the heart wants what it wants. Recently, Gigi has taken Tyler to meet her bestie, Serena Williams and her mom, Yolanda Haid. Tyler also accompanied Gigi to her grandmother’s funeral in The Netherlands and he was at Gigi’s side for the Zendaya x Tommy Hilfiger show at NYFW. Now, an insider is telling HollywoodLife that Gigi is convinced she met “her person.”

“Gigi has grown much closer to Tyler in the past few weeks and she really enjoys spending time with him whenever she can,” a source told HollywoodLife. “When Gigi first started seeing Tyler, she really wanted to take things slowly and not rush into anything too quickly. Gigi isn’t a fan of her relationships being in the spotlight, and knowing that Tyler was just coming off The Bachelorette, she knew there would be a lot of attention surrounding them seeing each other.”

Though the pair have remained silent about their relationship to the press–it’s obvious how they feel about one another. “[Gigi] loves having him by her side during NYFW and he’s the kind of guy who shows up to support her which is unlike other relationships she’s had in the past,” the source explained. “She really does feel he’s the total package.”

Since Tyler is a contractor who is also an upcoming model–we could see how they would have very similar interest. Also, the fact that he’s able to spend so much time with Gigi says quite a lot. The insider continued,