Gigi Hadid Just Took Tyler Cameron To Meet Serena Williams So Things Are Getting Serious

Well, well, well. Things aren’t slowing down for this duo. Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron’s Serena Williams date details prove that things are only getting more serious between The Bachelorette alum and the supermodel. So if you didn’t know–Tyler was the runner up on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette. Unfortunately, Hannah ended up choosing some cheating d-bag and was rid of him before the season even ended. Though it seemed for a time that Tyler and Hannah might connect, that’s all in the past.

Tyler and Gigi have been practically joined at the hip–spending their summer on various dates in New York City and even taking a mini weekend vacation upstate to get away from the prying eyes of the paparazzi. “[Hadid and Cameron] are enjoying building a friendship first, going on dates and having fun,” an insider told Entertainment Tonight. “Nothing more than that right now. Gigi and Tyler are spending more and more time together, [but] they are still casually dating.”

However, it looks think the pair have moved on from just “casually” hanging out. On Tuesday, Aug. 20–the pair were spotted out and about in SoHo grabbing dinner and drinks with some of Gigi’s best friends–including tennis legend, Serena Williams. An insider told Us Weekly, that Gigi is “really into” Tyler. Ok, sis.

However, according to E! News–they are still moving slowly. “They have a strong connection but are definitely just testing the waters right now,” a source explained. “They both like to hang out with a few of their friends to make it seem more casual, but Tyler always ends up staying the night alone at Gigi’s house. Tyler has not met Yolanda and hasn’t been invited to any family gatherings just yet.”

For his part–we’re sure Tyler feels a bit thrust into the spotlight–but he’s keen not to mess this up. “Tyler and Gigi are definitely hooking up, but he is trying to play it cool because he really likes her,” the source told E!. “Their friend groups have been meshing and everything has been very relaxed and easy between the two. It’s going in the right direction and he hopes he can hang on to her for a while because they definitely vibe.”