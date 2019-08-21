StyleCaster
Share

Gigi Hadid Just Took Tyler Cameron To Meet Serena Williams So Things Are Getting Serious

What's hot
StyleCaster

Gigi Hadid Just Took Tyler Cameron To Meet Serena Williams So Things Are Getting Serious

Aramide Tinubu
by
Gigi Hadid
26 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

Well, well, well. Things aren’t slowing down for this duo. Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron’s Serena Williams date details prove that things are only getting more serious between The Bachelorette alum and the supermodel. So if you didn’t know–Tyler was the runner up on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette. Unfortunately, Hannah ended up choosing some cheating d-bag and was rid of him before the season even ended. Though it seemed for a time that Tyler and Hannah might connect, that’s all in the past.

Tyler and Gigi have been practically joined at the hip–spending their summer on various dates in New York City and even taking a mini weekend vacation upstate to get away from the prying eyes of the paparazzi. “[Hadid and Cameron] are enjoying building a friendship first, going on dates and having fun,” an insider told Entertainment Tonight. “Nothing more than that right now. Gigi and Tyler are spending more and more time together, [but] they are still casually dating.”

However, it looks think the pair have moved on from just “casually” hanging out. On Tuesday, Aug. 20–the pair were spotted out and about in SoHo grabbing dinner and drinks with some of Gigi’s best friends–including tennis legend, Serena Williams. An insider told Us Weekly, that Gigi is  “really into” Tyler. Ok, sis.

However, according to E! News–they are still moving slowly. “They have a strong connection but are definitely just testing the waters right now,” a source explained. “They both like to hang out with a few of their friends to make it seem more casual, but Tyler always ends up staying the night alone at Gigi’s house. Tyler has not met Yolanda and hasn’t been invited to any family gatherings just yet.”

For his part–we’re sure Tyler feels a bit thrust into the spotlight–but he’s keen not to mess this up. “Tyler and Gigi are definitely hooking up, but he is trying to play it cool because he really likes her,” the source told E!. “Their friend groups have been meshing and everything has been very relaxed and easy between the two. It’s going in the right direction and he hopes he can hang on to her for a while because they definitely vibe.”

0 Thoughts?
1 of 26
Gigi Hadid white blazer 2012
May 2012

A 17-year-old Hadid arrives to The Heart Foundation Gala in Hollywood, CA.

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Gigi Hadid white shirt 2012
September 2012

Here's Hadid attending the People StyleWatch Denim Party.

Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images
Gigi Hadid black dress 2013
January 2013

2013 was the year Hadid blew up, getting a massive feature in Sports Illustrated.

Photo: Michael Buckner/Getty Images for W Magazine and Guess
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
April 2013

Here's Hadid attending a movie premiere in New York.

Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Gigi Hadid navy blue satin jumper 2013
July 2013

We're loving this navy blue, satin jumper on Hadid.

Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage
Gigi Hadid black sheer top 2014
January 2014

Hadid keeps it comfy with this all-back ensemble.

Photo: Rachel Murray/WireImage
Gigi Hadid New York Fashion Week 2014
February 2014

Hadid rocking a color-block coat at New York Fashion Week.

Photo: Timur Emek/Getty Images
Gigi Hadid at New York Fashion Week 2014
February 2014

Hadid rocks a black-leather mini skirt at New York Fashion Week.

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for GUESS
Gigi Hadid Lily Aldridge Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2014 Beach Volleyball
February 2014

Gigi Hadid and Lily Aldridge attend the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2014 Beach Volleyball event.

Photo: Ilya S. Savenok/WireImage
Gigi Hadid Vanity Fair Oscars After Party 2014
March 2014

This gray, lacy dress on Hadid at the 2014 Oscars after-party is simply stunning.

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Gigi Hadid 2014 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards
March 2014

Hadid's rocking major color at the 2014 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Gigi Hadid white crop top silver skirt 2015
January 2015

How can we get our hands on this silver skirt?

Photo: Imeh Akpanudosen/WireImage
Gigi Hadid 2015 CFDA Awards
June 2015

Gigi should just wear jumpsuits all the time.

Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
Gigi Hadid athleisure Soho 2015
October 2015

Of course she looks great in athleisure.

Photo: Alo Ceballos/GC Images
Gigi Hadid 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
November 2015

Looking like an absolute bombshell at the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Gigi Hadid walking in Soho on December 2015
December 2015

Further proof Hadid can look good in anything: this nearly monochromatic ensemble.

Photo: Raymond Hall/GC Images
Gigi Hadid gray top cardigan 2016
April 2016

Dressing down in New York City.

Photo: Stuart Weitzman
Gigi Hadid in Los Angeles 2016
June 2016

Gigi keeps it trendy, yet comfortable in Los Angeles.

Photo: SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images
Gigi Hadid Puma fashion show 2016
September 2016

The choker, the ankle boots, and white pants: We can't get enough.

Photo: Zacharie Scheurer/Getty Images for Bread & Butter by Zalando
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid
October 2016

Less Zayn Malik, more of those nearly knee-high boots, please.

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Gigi Hadid 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
November 2016

Legs for days at the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Photo: Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Gigi Hadid Milan Fashion Week 2017
February 2017

Literally no one else could pull this outfit off.

Photo: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
Gigi Hadid denim Paris 2017
March 2017

Oversized denim jacket and fitted jeans in Paris.

Photo: Marc Piasecki/GC Images
Gigi Hadid powder blue suit Noho 2017
June 2017

Hadid truly pulls off this head-to-toe powder blue outfit.

Photo: Gotham/GC Images
Gigi Hadid in red yoga pants white crop top
December 2017

Our athleisure queen.

Photo: Nina Westervelt/Reebok via Getty Images
Gigi Hadid Maybelline New York x V Magazine Party.jpg
February 2018

We're here for this trenchcoat-boot combo.

Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Maybelline New York

Next slideshow starts in 10s

BTS' Jimin, Jungkook & V Did The Bottle Cap Challenge & We Can't Stop Laughing...

BTS' Jimin, Jungkook & V Did The Bottle Cap Challenge & We Can't Stop Laughing...
  • Gigi Hadid white blazer 2012
  • Gigi Hadid white shirt 2012
  • Gigi Hadid black dress 2013
  • Larry Busacca/Getty Images
  • Gigi Hadid navy blue satin jumper 2013
  • Gigi Hadid black sheer top 2014
  • Gigi Hadid New York Fashion Week 2014
  • Gigi Hadid at New York Fashion Week 2014
  • Gigi Hadid Lily Aldridge Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2014 Beach Volleyball
  • Gigi Hadid Vanity Fair Oscars After Party 2014
  • Gigi Hadid 2014 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards
  • Gigi Hadid white crop top silver skirt 2015
  • Gigi Hadid 2015 CFDA Awards
  • Gigi Hadid athleisure Soho 2015
  • Gigi Hadid 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
  • Gigi Hadid walking in Soho on December 2015
  • Gigi Hadid gray top cardigan 2016
  • Gigi Hadid in Los Angeles 2016
  • Gigi Hadid Puma fashion show 2016
  • Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid
  • Gigi Hadid 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
  • Gigi Hadid Milan Fashion Week 2017
  • Gigi Hadid denim Paris 2017
  • Gigi Hadid powder blue suit Noho 2017
  • Gigi Hadid in red yoga pants white crop top
  • Gigi Hadid Maybelline New York x V Magazine Party.jpg
Tags:
share