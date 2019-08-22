Gigi Hadid Introduced Tyler Cameron To Her Mom—Things Are Getting Serious

Meet the parents! Tyler Cameron met Gigi Hadid’s mom, Yolanda Hadid so their relationship is getting serious. According to a source at HollywoodLife, though the former Bachelorette contestant didn’t win Hannah Brown’s heart, it looks like he’s winning Gigi’s—and her mom’s! Cameron reportedly met Yolanda Hadid at her family’s farm in Pennsylvania the week of August 12. Yolanda’s boyfriend, Joseph Jingoli, was also part of the family fun. And according to the source, they reportedly “love Tyler!”

“The family really enjoyed having them [at the farm],” the insider said. “Gigi told her mom and Joe ahead of bringing Tyler to the house and said that she wanted to teach Tyler how to ride horses because it’s something she really loves doing. So, they rode horses and enjoyed the outdoors together.” Aw! That sounds like a dream date if we’ve ever heard it. Forget long walks on the beach, let’s talk about horseback riding through fields at dawn. “Tyler and Gigi really are smitten with each other,” the source continued, adding that the two are “very serious.” Ooo!

The two have been spending lots of quality time together in NYC as well. The pair was first spotted on a date at Brooklyn’s Soho House a few weeks ago. Cameron and Hadid reportedly left separately but met back up and spent a few hours at Hadid’s NYC apartment. The couple also just returned from a little trip to Lake George, NY.

It seems they’re really loving these getaways! Pennsylvania, Brooklyn, Lake George…can’t wait to see where they jaunt off to next!