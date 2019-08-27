Gigi Hadid Spent The VMAs After-Party Kissing Tyler Cameron And Hanging With Taylor Swift

What happens at the VMAs after-party stays at the VMAs after-party, unless you’re Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron. According to some other after-party attendees, Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron kissed at the VMAs and hung out with Taylor Swift. All of this went down at the Fleur Room, where celebs partied post-VMAs while you were passing out from all that popcorn. Juicy!

Gigi and Tyler aren’t an official couple just yet, but they have been spending a lot of time together ever since Tyler got dumped from The Bachelorette. They’ve gone on some very cute dates (bowling, anyone?), and Gigi took Tyler to his first big award show: the VMAs. Gigi didn’t actually walk the red carpet with Tyler — she reserved that role for her sister Bella Hadid. But at the after-party, she was all about Tyler.

E! reports that the couple were together all night long, being “touchy feely and very cute,” according to a partygoer. They were even spotted kissing! In public! The partygoer also told E! that Tyler seemed very cozy among Bella’s friends, including pal Taylor Swift. “Taylor greeted him with a big hug,” the source said.

The new lovers also hung out with other friends Ansel Elgort, Halsey, and Hayley Kiyoko. Plus Bella, of course. “It was a fun, intimate group,” the source added. “Gigi’s friends seem very familiar with Tyler and comfortable around him.”

Apparently, hanging out in friendly settings is how Gigi and Tyler keep things light and fun. “They both like to hang out with a few of their friends to make it seem more casual, but Tyler always ends up staying the night alone at Gigi’s house,” a source said.

Both of them are reportedly hesitant about jumping into a relationship because they’re freshly single, but things already seem to be getting serious!