Fans Think Gigi Hadid & Tyler Cameron Are Over Because Of This Comment

Tyler Cameron and Gigi Hadid’s relationship has been kept on the DL since their summer romance began. After appearing on The Bachelorette, Cameron said he wanted to keep things regarding his romantic life more private. But now, it appears Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron’s breakup clue could mean their relationship might be over. Cameron spilled the beans in a not-so-subtle comment while playing bar tender on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. Yesterday, the 26-year-old told guests Jenny McCarthy and Gina Kirschenheiter, “I may be single.” What what!? Does this mean that he and the gorgeous supermodel are done? Possibly. Although, it’s also possible Cameron was just teasing Andy Cohen and his guests. But, it’s important to note that he also said he wants to date a “normal girl.” So…take that as you will. Perhaps it means that he doesn’t want to date another supermodel? Awkward jab. Or perhaps Hadid is exactly the breath of fresh air he needs and the two are still very much together. Hard to say. He could just be having fun playing hard to get.

Hadid first followed Cameron on Instagram in late July, just before The Bachelorette finale aired. Cameron quickly followed her back (who wouldn’t?) and the two began spending time together. While Cameron has reportedly said throughout the past couple months that he and Hadid are “just friends,” the proof is in the pudding. Cameron and Hadid were spotted on numerous dates in the city and he spent plenty of time at her apartment. The former Bachelorette contestant also flew to Amsterdam to be by Hadid’s side for her grandmother’s funeral. Aw. That seems like pretty boyfriend-esque material to us.

But despite that bonding time together in early September, a few weeks later Cameron once again called Hadid “a friend.” During an. interview with ET on September 24th, Cameron said “We’re just friends, I mean…that’s just where we’re at. Our relationship doesn’t need to be public. She’s good people, she’s an amazing person and we’re just keeping it friendly.” He continued, “I’m at the point where I don’t really want to talk about my relationships. I’ve dated publicly, so…I’m trying to date privately and I’m not in love with anybody right now. I’m in love with myself.”

Well, only time will tell.