Here’s Every Single Piece from Gigi Hadid’s Capsule Collection with Tommy Hilfiger

Hellooooo, sailor! Gigi Hadid has been teasing her first capsule collection for Tommy Hilfiger for months now, which is very inspired by nautical and military accents. Stripes, anchors, and an actual pilot’s hat are all on hand, and though we weren’t sure exactly what to expect, we have to say—some of these pieces are pretty on point.

Though Hadid is a global ambassador for the line, Hilfiger decided to change things up a bit and let this ambassador have some designing power. “Global ambassadorships are a bit overused and not too exciting,” he told the New York Times late last year. “We’re really doing something different. We’re creating a line called Gigi by Tommy Hilfiger, using her style, her sense, her social-media presence as the top supermodel in the world today.”

After months of design and production, you’ll be able to shop those styles next month. The high-waisted jeans, celestial dresses, leather leggings, bomber jacket, et al will be available online September 9 after appearing on the runway at New York Fashion Week, and will then be available in stores the following day.

Right now, Hadid and Hilfiger are running a promo in which you can literally win every piece from the collection, and we’re not going to lie: We totally signed up for that one. Though some of the line is a bit over the top, many of these pieces are delightful, and we’re cheering Hadid on as she adds “fashion designer” to her résumé.

“Creatively speaking, it’s something that’s really true to my style—most of the pieces are things I would wear all the time,” she told Vogue. “I wanted it to be something that when people look at it, they know I was the one who designed it and that it’s something I would genuinely wear. I’m very happy about it.”

Hadid nailed the street-style-meets-Americana look, drawing inspiration from the high-waisted pants and bomber jackets she favors on her days off. “I think it was taking the iconic American feeling of Tommy Hilfiger and putting my own twist on it,” she told Vogue. “We did really fun patches and added elements that we loved from our initial inspirations, but then we added our fresh twist. It’s still young and fun, still very Tommy, and very me!”

