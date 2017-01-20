Here’s Every Single Piece from Gigi Hadid’s New Collection with Tommy Hilfiger

At long last, Gigi Hadid’s second collection with Tommy Hilfiger is here for your viewing pleasure. Unfortunately, it’s not here for your buying pleasure—not yet, that happens February 8—but you can at very least see it in all its glory, and mentally bookmark your picks to buy as soon as they drop.

We have just one word: cute. Really, really cute. From a canary yellow polo shirt covered in patches to the perfect denim baseball cap (complete with pins) to embellished white sneakers, we guarantee you’ll find a few gems in the milieu of Tommy x Gigi’s spring 2017 collection. And here’s where to nab your picks when they release.