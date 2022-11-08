Gigi Hadid Just Wore Capri Pants & A Jockstrap To A Major Fashion Event

Scroll To See More Images

Gigi Hadid is known for playing into her laidback Americana roots with her fashion choices. Between her new Guest in Residence collection of cozy knits and her popular country-inspired collection with Frankies Bikinis, fans know they can count on Hadid for wholesome, stylized fashion. However, Gigi Hadid’s Thom Browne CFDA Fashion Awards look for the 2022 ceremony took her Americana style in a new punk direction—and it included a nose ring.

The CFDA Fashion Awards, which stands for The Council of Fashion Designers of America, were held on November 7th in New York City and the fashion and entertainment industries came together to celebrate. With notable figures like Cher, Kim Kardashian, Lenny Kravitz, Amanda Seyfriend, Janelle Monae, Martha Stewart and Kylie Jenner (just to name a few) in attendance, everyone was eager to stand out in their best designer looks. Since this event revolves purely around honoring American fashion and design innovations, nobody played it safe with their looks—especially with the designers themselves in attendance.

Celebrities like Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian played into sexy silhouettes in form-fitting Mugler and Laquan Smith gowns but Gigi Hadid tried out a whole new vibe—punk. The supermodel slicked back her long blonde hair and debuted a Thom Browne layered suit set.

Gigi Hadid’s look had quite a few layers to it. Starting at the base, Hadid wore a cropped white button-down with a raw hem—a continuation of the edgy-preppy trend designers are leaning into right now. Most notably, the look featured a patriotic jockstrap peeking out from beneath tweed wide-leg capri pants. The jockstrap was a popular runway element from the Thom Browne men’s spring 2023 collection.

Thom Browne was nominated for American Menswear Designer of the Year and is known for his tailored workwear and funky runway shows. It’s therefore fitting that Gigi Hadid leaned into an editorial menswear aesthetic.

The red, white and blue theme of the ensemble continued with an oversized red tweed vest layered under a blue tweed blazer. The striped capri pants combined all of the American colors and literally tied the look together complete with a matching braided belt. Hadid went for a unique red carpet shoe choice with a pair of Browne’s pointed-toe heeled oxfords which she wore with striped crew socks.

For makeup, Gigi Hadid’s look was just as unique. She kept her face and eye makeup relatively natural and incorporated a pop of color with a grey-blue shade of lipstick. Hadid’s accessories—a pair of stud earrings and an ear cuff, would have been straightforward if it wasn’t for her thin nose ring (most likely a temporary addition to Hadid’s look).

Gigi Hadid partnered with celebrity stylist Mimi Cuttrell to craft her preppy-punk look. While you may already own a tweed blazer, it’s unclear whether Hadid’s untraditional lipstick shade or capri pants will be the first to make a mainstream comeback—it’s safe to say that both items should be on your 2023 radar. Oh, and don’t forget a designer jockstrap.