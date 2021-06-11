Should I Buy This Bathing Suit To Twin With Gigi Hadid & Her Daughter?

Scroll To See More Images

Gigi Hadid has officially entered full-on Mom Mode and I am totally gushing. The gorgeous model has always had a super-loving energy, so when I first heard she was pregnant way back when, I knew right away she’d be a wonderful mother. But did I expect matching bathing suits? No ma’am, I did not. That’s the kind of super-cute shit I love to see.

ICYMI, Hadid took to Instagram to show off the dreamiest of pool days with baby Khai. Even playing double duty as both mom and lifeguard, she managed to turn out a look! Hadid wore a trendy green checkered swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis and her baby girl wore a custom-made one-piece in the same print. Hadid shared the special suit on her IG on Wednesday and was over the moon about the potential for a matching moment, so I’m hardly surprised we saw the duo in the suits just days later.

Gigi, Khai—can I buy a Frankies suit and match with you guys? Fingers crossed placing an order automatically snags me an invite to the next pool party!

It’s no surprise Hadid is a Frankies Bikinis fan. The brand is celeb-loved to the max, with recent collaborations with Hailee Steinfeld, Naomi Osaka and even Kendall Jenner-beloved activewear brand Alo. Of course they would be on Hadid’s radar! And ever one to rock a trend (although she’s normally the one debuting them down the runway) the model shows off her knowledge of Gen Z’s top looks by going with both a checkerboard print and a pop of green, the undefeated color of the season.

Hadid’s bottoms are hidden underneath the pool water, but given that she’s in the Gabe Halter String Bikini Top, it’s safe to say she’s got the Gabe High Cut Bikini Bottom to match. Unfortunately, this particular green checkered colorway is totally sold out at the moment—but there are still tons of ways to get a super similar look from the same brand.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Gabe Halter String Bikini Top + Bottom In Green Glow

If you want the same silhouette as Gigi, this bikini top and the matching bottoms come in an equally-vibrant shade of green, just without the checkerboard moment.

Benji Satin Underwire Bikini Top + Tia Bottom

If checkerboard is your thing, I can totally see Hadid approving of this dreamy pastel checkerboard set. I love that the top has some underwire—and peep the Alo logo on the bottoms, as this suit is from their cute collab!

Tia Crochet Triangle Bikini Top & Bottom

If you want to rock all the summer trends at once, go for this crochet green checkerboard moment and be prepared to be overwhelmed with compliments. Don’t be surprised if Gigi and Khai hit you up to hang!