I Can’t Believe Gigi Hadid’s Reformation Jeans Are Still In Stock

Celebrities who wear affordable brands are truly the thing in life I’m most grateful for. And celebrities that wear affordable, sustainable brands?! They’re basically gods to me. That’s why I’m such a fan of Gigi Hadid’s style—particularly, the Reformation jeans she was just spotted in that I’m definitely buying for fall 2021.

When Hadid first rose to fame as the high-fashion model with a cherubic face, we mostly saw her gracing runways and print campaigns decked out in designer couture. Now, she’s dialed it down on the daily as a mother and a part-time New Yorker, but she definitely hasn’t stopped serving looks.

While her off-duty style may not be as glam as, say, Hailey Bieber’s, Hadid has mastered the art of effortless cool. She’s a big fan of crisp white tees—in fact, all-over white tends to be her thing, whether she’s pairing said tees with embellished white denim or baggy white trousers.

Her most recent street style look featured her take on playful minimalism: a long white coat, white sneakers, layered tops for a pop of color and a pair of Reformation jeans I’ve been eyeing since they first dropped.

The Cynthia Doodle High Rise Straight Long Jeans are a pair of rigid white denim decked out in planet-loving doodles. Phrases like “pollination not pollution,” “love our mother” and “protect our planet” cover the pantlegs alongside doodles of strawberries, birds, flowers, bees and more.

Not only are these jeans ridiculously cute, but they’re under $100! I love that Hadid paired them with white outerwear for a cleaner look, but I’d just as soon rock them with a chunky knit in red, yellow or blue to accent the colorful doodles.

It may seem strange to invest in white jeans after Labor day, but if Gigi says it’s a Do, then I’m doing it!

Of course, this is just one of many off-duty slays by Gigi Hadid. Below, a selection of her best street style moments over the past year—many of which feature her number one accessory, Khai’s stroller.

September 2021

Suiting vests are slowly but surely replacing blazers in celeb street style trends, and Hadid joins the ranks of sister Bella and Kendall Jenner with this crisp white look.

September 2021

Hadid ditched her go-to all-white outfit recipe for a trip to Paris for fashion week, but I’m not complaining—this tonal green look is to die for.

July 2021

I’m pretty sure I’ve only ever worn black bike shorts, but Hadid was ahead of the Kelly green trend with this pair. Jury’s still out on whether or not this bucket hat was a good move, though.

July 2021

This was when Hadid first entered her all-white-everything phase. I mean, if I had those bedazzled jeans, I’d totally do the same.

April 2021

One of my favorite Monochrome Mom looks from Hadid was this sunny yellow moment back in spring.

March 2021

When head-to-toe loungewear was the only option back in early 2021, Hadid still kept it cute with this gray knit groutfit to complement her reddish dye job.