Here Are the Gigi Hadid-Designed Boots That Are About to Sell Out

It’s not a stretch to say that everything Gigi Hadid touches turns to gold—but in the case of her super-secretive new boot collaboration with Stuart Weitzman, which launched today on the brand’s website, silver and copper are actually the more relevant metallics.

The hiking-inspired Gigi Boot, co-designed by the model and campaign star, features a stacked heel and lace-up front, and comes in three colorways: iron specchio, copper glass, and black crocodile embossed leather. Judging by the success of Hadid’s recent collection for Tommy Hilfiger (of which every piece she wore on the runway at New York Fashion Week sold out almost immediately), there’s a good chance these boots will be snapped up in no time by her fans, even with their $565-598 price tag.

On top of the celebrity clout, the design also has a philanthropic element, celebrating Stuart Weitzman’s pledge this season to donate $105,000 to Pencils of Promise to build schools in Ghana, Guatemala and Laos.

To herald the launch, the brand enlisted James Franco to direct a short film starring Hadid as a champion boxer, inspired, like the Fall 2016 advertising campaign, by her daily workout routine. Do they look like the most comfortable boots for a round in the ring? Ummm, maybe not. But for strolling around Soho arm-in-arm with Kendall Jenner, they should be plenty practical.

Shop all three styles in the slideshow below.