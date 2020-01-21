Gigi Hadid’s Oversized Blazer and Leather Pants Look Is the Only Outfit That Matters to Me Right Now

Scroll To See More Images

Not only does Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week bring incredible runway outfits (obviously), but I get to see all my favorite—and most stylish—celebrities rock their best street style. Fashion month Fall/Winter 2020 is just getting underway, but our girl Gigi Hadid has officially arrived (and is officially already a street style icon). Seriously, all the fashion weeks for 2020 are just started, but the model is already working it on the streets and on the runway. Gigi Hadid’s Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week street style has truly started off on a high note with a seriously cool ensemble. Hadid stepped out on the streets of Paris having styled neutrals in a way only a true supermodel could.

Gigi Hadid always seems to surprise me with her street style. I can never pinpoint exactly what her “aesthetic” is, because she wears so many different types of looks. This most recent outfit from Gigi Hadid, though, is really the perfect lesson in elevating basics. Wearing a white tee, leather pants, oversized blazer and knee-high brown boots, the model took four different neutrals and managed to turn them into a gorgeous street style look. Of course, she also paired the outfit with some slim black sunnies—a signature Gigi Hadid accessory. I may not be able to predict what clothes the model wears, but I do know her typical sunglasses style.

Let us not, however, forget that Gigi Hadid never has just one incredible street style ensemble. The model was also seen in Paris leaving the Chanel Haute Couture 2020 show wearing a gorgeous shearling-collared coat paired with black pants, a black top and black suspenders. She rounded out the look with chic white boots, because Gigi Hadid knows what the people want. (That is, of course, to get major street style outfit inspiration.)

Even earlier, too, the model was in Paris for Men’s Fashion Week wearing the ’70s inspired look of my damn dreams. In a two-tone matching set, the model looked like the modern day equivalent of a ’70s boss—and I am here for it. Once again, Gigi Hadid’s street style has proven to be impeccable, and I can’t wait to see what other looks she blesses us with this fashion month.