Gigi Hadid Is Officially the Queen of Pattern Mixing

Tuesday may have marked the official end to Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020, but I’m still on a style-induced high. The PFW runways and street style were absolute perfection this year—and Gigi Hadid was at the center of it all. The model always blesses us with amazing looks on and off the runways, and her final ensemble of the week was no exception. Gigi Hadid’s last Paris Fashion Week street style outfit for the Fall/Winter 2020 season proved she’s the official queen of pattern mixing. And as a maximalist gal myself, I love to see it.

On the final day of Paris Fashion Week, Gigi Hadid stepped out in a truly inspired head-to-toe Vivienne Westwood outfit. The model paired a striped button down with a cropped plaid jacket—and a plaid tweed coat over all of that. She then donned some khaki patchwork pants and topped the whole ensemble off with textured purple boots. Essentially, Gigi Hadid mixed four different patterns in one outfit. My! Maximalist! Queen! With the influx of monochromatic street style and minimalist wardrobes, seeing this truly pattern-heavy look was a breath of fresh sartorial air.

While Gigi Hadid may make pattern mixing seem ridiculously easy, I can promise it’s not. As I’m sure anyone who has attempting this sort of outfit maximalism before will know, combining two patterns—let alone four—and looking like you did it on purpose can be extremely difficult. My hat is off to one Gigi Hadid, who seamlessly blended patterns to create one truly amazing end-of-PFW look.

Now that fashion month has ended, we’ll likely see far fewer off-duty model looks from which to garner outfit inspiration. And while I’ll feel the loss, at least we’ll always have Paris—and this outfit, specifically.