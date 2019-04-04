Gigi Hadid Responded to Rumors She’s Dating Selena Gomez’s Ex-Boyfriend

Everybody wants to know who Gigi Hadid is dating. Selena Gomez’ ex Samuel Krost was the latest “mystery man” in the tabloids. Hadid recently spent time with Krost, but she has no set the record straight: They are just friends. In fact, the pair have been longtime friends. Many outlets were quick to assume Hadid was dating Krost because the two were photographed together recently several occasions. But Hadid, who’s besties with Gomez, wants it known that she and Krost are not a “thing.” Nor does she have a “thing” with every person of the opposite sex that she happens to stand by.

The 23-year-old model took to Twitter after these rumors that she’s dating her friend’s ex-boyfriend started swirling. “If you outlets are going to continue writing bs headlines every time I’m seen with a friend of the male gender then there’s gunna be a lot of unneeded confusion.”

Just last week, Us Weekly reported that, while Hadid seemingly still has feelings for her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik, she has no intention of getting back together with him because of “bigger issues.” The on-again off-again couple has kept fans on their toes the past couple years and have been especially confusing in the last few months. “Gigi and Zayn still talk,” a source told the outlet. “She still has feelings for him, of course, but he has major issues and she knows they aren’t compatible. She’s still very single.” Apparently so, given her quick tweet to shut down the rumor mill on Krost.