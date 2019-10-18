Gigi Hadid Is Shading Tyler Cameron With Her Outfit & We’re So Here For It

Gigi learned something sooner rather than later this cuffing season: Boys lie. At least that’s what it seems when Gigi Hadid reacted to her Tyler Cameron breakup yesterday, October 17. She appeared in public for the first time since their split, and as she walked to her ride, she was photographed wearing a pretty expressive sweatshirt. The seafoam green ensemble featured an angel blowing a kiss, and mostly notably had the following stamped across its chest: “Boys lie. Goodbye.” Oh. Well, damn. Guess things really did not go well between Hadid and her Bachelorette alum babe, Tyler Cameron. RIP to a cute summer fling.

Fans began speculating that things were over between Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron a couple weeks ago, when they caught wind of a comment Cameron made on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. Turns out, the 26-year-old told guests Jenny McCarthy and Gina Kirschenheiter, “I may be single,” and it sent shippers into a frenzy. Single? Seriously?

It was shocking to say the least, especially after weeks of being spotted out and about with Gigi Hadid all over New York City. They went to New York Fashion Week together, and sources suggested that Hadid was even helping Cameron find an apartment closer to her. But it looks like Cameron wasn’t exaggerating when he said he and Gigi were just friends. While Gigi has yet to comment publicly on any of this, she does seem to be letting her sweater do the talking.

Which, by the way, you can buy for yourself for $90—you know, if you’re so inclined to declare your own star-crossed affairs with lying boy toys. Just know that the item is “currently on pre-order,” and may take up to “2-3 weeks to ship.” But it seems pretty worth it, considering how apt the sweatshirt’s description is: “Just smile and wave as you are saying goodbye to the boy who made you cry.. trust us, you’re better off without him.” Honestly, good advice.