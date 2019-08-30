Gigi Hadid Is Literally All of Us Watching Serena Williams At The US Open

We identify so much with these pictures. Gigi Hadid’s reactions to Serena Williams US Open win is basically all of us. The model was full of energy supporting the iconic tennis player as she makes for a new run at a possible 24th Grand Slam title.

The 24-year-old served up some big emotions while watching Williams play American teenager Caty McNally in a three-set match. Williams lost the first set 5-7, but came back to win the second two with an impressive 6-3, 6-1 victory. Cheering her on the entire time, Hadid sat in one of the boxes of Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday night.

Donning an all-denim ensemble, Hadid offered up some fist bumps, standing ovations and a few words of encouragement while shouting from her seat. Wednesday night’s win marks Williams’ second of the Open, beating Maria Sharapova in a decisive 6-1, 6-1 victory over the Russian athlete. Now, Williams will play Czech tennis player Karolína Muchová in the third round today. The tennis titan is trying to win her seventh US Open title, 20 years after winning her first at the age of 17. Williams made it to the final of last year’s open, losing to Japan’s Naomi Osaka. Since then, however, Williams made it to the final of Wimbledon but lost to former number one Simona Halep.

Hadid and Williams’ friendship actually goes back a few years. Williams presented the model with the Glamour Woman of the Year Award. Upon accepting the honor, Hadid had nothing but warm sentiments to say of the tennis great. “Serena, I just want to say you have been such an inspiring force and beautiful light in my life for so many years, and I can’t tell you how honored I am to call you my friend,” Hadid shared in her acceptance speech.

We cannot wait to see Hadid at more matches supporting Williams along the way.