The Internet Is Freaking Out on Gigi Hadid About This Asian Cookie

The Internet Is Freaking Out on Gigi Hadid About This Asian Cookie
Lauren Caruso

Lauren Caruso
The Internet Is Freaking Out on Gigi Hadid About This Asian Cookie
Photo: Getty Images

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

See the weird reason people are calling Gigi Hadid racist. [Cosmo]

Selena Gomez is you at your Super Bowl party. [Elle]

These retail employees spill their money-saving hacks when shopping at Urban Outfitters, J.Crew, and Brandy Melville. [Refinery29]

Jamie Lynn Spears is in critical condition after her ATV flipped. [USA Today]

See which designer Nicki Minaj just clapped back at for “racism and disrespect” and Twitter. [Mic]

Sean Spicer reacted to Melissa McCarthey’s SNL impression of him. [Marie Claire]

Lady Gaga’s ex Taylor Kinney was cheering her on during her halftime performance. [Teen Vogue]

Kylie Jenner just lost a legal battle with Kylie Minogue over the use of their name. [Oxygen]

Khloe Kardashian is pissed that you’re pissed about her workouts. Or something. [Us Weekly]

The CFDA is partnering with Planned Parenthood. [The Cut]

