Gigi Hadid Is Reportedly Pregnant With Zayn Malik’s Baby—Stop Everything

Stop everything! Gigi Hadid is pregnant with Zayn Malik’s baby, according to TMZ. The site reported on Tuesday, April 28, that the model and the former One Direction member are expecting their first child.

Apparently, “family sources” close to the couple told TMZ that Gigi is 20 weeks along and that she and her boyfriend are “very excited.” Neither Gigi or Zayn has confirmed the pregnancy news yet.

The model celebrated her 25th birthday on April 23 with an Instagram photo of her, Zayn and her younger sister, Bella Hadid. The photo, which confirmed that Gigi and Zayn are back together after several years of on-again, off-again dating, shows the three posing on the deck of the Hadid house with balloons in the number 25. “❣️🍰,” she captioned the shot.

As reported by TMZ, Gigi and Zayn are at her family’s Pennsylvania farm while in quarantine. The couple sparked rumors that they were back together in December when Gigi posted a recipe from Zayn’s mom on her Instagram Story. The two fueled the rumors even more a month later when they were photographed in New York City.

Zayn and Gigi first started dating in 2015 before their breakup in March 2018. Now, two years later, it seems like the couple is back on and maybe expecting a baby. In an interview with i-D in February, Gigi even talked about can’t wait to start a family.

“I think that as I get older, well one day I’ll start a family and I don’t know if I will always be modeling,” she said at the time. “I love the creative side of fashion, it’s so fulfilling. The people I work with make me so happy, I’m so lucky to be around them. But who knows? Maybe I’ll take up full time cooking!”

As we mentioned earlier, neither Gigi or Zayn have confirmed her pregnancy. But if they are expecting a child, congratulations are in order. Welcome to the universe, baby Zigi.