Everything We Know About Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik’s Baby So Far

As the world waits for the arrival of this baby from parents who are *literally* sculpted by the Gods, all we can do is share everything we know about Zigi’s soon-to-be child. Consider this your one-stop-shop when it comes to all things Gigi Hadid pregnancy updates, due dates, baby gender, etc. along with her boo-thang and baby daddy, Zayn Malik. You’re welcome.

We first heard the (in my opinion, earth-shattering) news on April 28, when TMZ reported that “family sources” close to the couple told the outlet that Gigi was already 20 weeks along with their first child. While TMZ’s source shared that the on-again, off-again pair were “very excited,” neither confirmed the pregnancy rumor at the time.

But fans were quickly convinced, as the timeline adds up. Zayn, 27, and Gigi, 25 recently rekindled their five-year relationship in Jan. 2020. The pair were spotted out together in New York City following rumors that they’d reconnected over the Christmas holiday, and have since spent their time together in Pennsylvania on the Hadid family farm.

It’s even possible that Gigi’s birthday party, celebrated on April 23, included a hint about her pregnancy. The model took to Instagram to share a photo of her, Zayn, and her younger sister, Bella Hadid—pretty much confirming that she and the former One Direction member were an item again. “❣️🍰,” Gigi captioned the post. But read on to find out what else fans are saying this photoshoot revealed.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

Is it confirmed?

While neither Zayn or Gigi have confirmed the pregnancy at the time of writing, Gigi’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, was quoted confirming the rumor on April 29. “Of course we are so excited,” Yoland reportedly revealed to Dutch outlet, RTL. “I’m excited to become an Oma in September especially after I lost my mom so recently. But this is the beauty of life: One soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed.”

Are they having a boy or a girl?

Fans were quick to realize that Gigi’s birthday party was *probably* also a gender reveal party, shortly after the news of the model’s pregnancy was announced. There were blue and pink strings on her birthday balloons—but which one are we going with, here? (After all, blue and pink don’t automatically equal boy/girl. But we’ll save the gender theory for another day).

Well, according to Entertainment Tonight, the couple is “over the moon” as they are expecting a baby girl. “At the end of the day it didn’t matter to the couple what the sex was, but now they can prepare for the new addition before she arrives,” the source added.

When’s the due date?

With Gigi reportedly 20 weeks along by the time the pregnancy news was announced in April 2020, the model is likely expecting her baby by September 2020!