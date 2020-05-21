Gigi Hadid Has a Reason for Her ‘Round’ Cheeks & No, It’s Not Fillers 

To answer your question: No, pregnant Gigi Hadid does not have cheek fillers. In a recent Instagram Live with Maybelline’s makeup artist, Erin Parsons, Gigi spilled the tea on everything the people want to know about her pregnancy with Zayn Malik, such as how far along she is and if she walked Fashion Week in February with a baby in her tummy. (Spoiler alert: She did.)

The model, who walked in Fashion Weeks in New York, London, Milan and Paris in February and March, also responded to rumors that she has cheek fillers because of her round face. “People think I do fillers on my face and that’s why my face is round, but I’ve had cheeks since I was born,” she said on the Instagram Live. “Especially fashion month when I was already a few months preggo.”

She continued, “I think I had the cheeks already so there’s not a lot to fill in.”

The supermodel, whose sister Bella Hadid has also thwarted plastic surgery rumors, went on to shut down claims that she’s done anything to her face. “But no, for those wondering, I’ve never put or injected anything into my face,” she said. “I’m so happy for everyone to do whatever they want that makes them happy and feel more comfortable and feel good about themselves. Me personally, it terrifies me. I’m too much of a control freak.”

She continued, “I accept myself for how it is. That doesn’t mean I don’t have insecurities sometimes, but for special occasions you can sculpt your nose or do whatever with makeup.”

News broke of Gigi’s pregnancy with Zayn, her on and off boyfriend of five years, in late April. The model confirmed the news herself in an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “Obviously, we wish we could have announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well-wishes and support,” she said at the time.