Gigi Hadid Struggling Through This Plank Is All of Us

Lauren Caruso
by
Gigi Hadid Abs
Photo: Getty Images

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

This video of Gigi Hadid struggling through doing a plank is all of us. [Elle]

Sephora has an online beauty community you probably didn’t even know about. [Racked]

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd brought their PDA all the way to Buenos Aires, apparently. [Us Weekly]

Another Kylie Cosmetics kollab is in the works. [Elle]

Tyga hasn’t paid child support for song King Cairo in a minute and Blac Chyna is *so* not here for that kinda BS. [Cosmopolitan]

In real life news, Rep. Maxine Waters said she won’t be intimidated by Bill O’Reilly’s racist and misogynist comments—or anyone’s, really. [AOL]

Here’s how to protect your privacy now that the government just sold it to Verizon. [Marie Claire]

