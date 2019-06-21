Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020 Has Hardly Begun, but Gigi Hadid Is Already Our Street Style Queen

Scroll To See More Images

Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020 is just getting underway, and I could not be more excited. Not only does PFW bring incredible runway outfits (obviously), but I get to see all my favorite—and most stylish—celebrities rock their best street style. During the Spring/Summer 2020 Paris Fashion Week Men’s, Gigi Hadid has been killing the street style (and runway) game. The week of men’s runways isn’t even over, but we can honestly say Gigi Hadid is already our street style queen.

While the model has been tearing up the runways, she’s also been tearing up my heart (Was that too cheesy? Get over it.) with these incredible street style ensembles. I rounded up all of her drool-worthy looks (and added some commentary, because who do you think I am?), so you can see just exactly how good these outfits are. I’m not sure what kind of power Gigi Hadid has over me, but I might actually be into the tiny sunnies trend now. These Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020 street style looks are too powerful, you guys.

Out & About in Heron Preston — June 18

Typically people save their most iconic outfits for the final days of any event, but not Gigi Hadid. She whipped out this Heron Preston ensemble the first day of Paris Fashion Week Men’s SS20.

Out & About — June 19

BRB, styling every old work t-shirt I own with a puka shell necklace and pretending I have a Gigi Hadid-like energy to pull off the look. (But seriously, how does she make this look so cool?!)

On the Off-White Runway — June 19

We love a theme. Though not her own personal look, this Off-White suit is totally reminiscent of her street style look from the day before. Coincidence or nah?

Louis Vuitton Show Front Row in Louis Vuitton — June 20

I’m screaming. Look at this outfit! The model gets us with the all-white everything, then tops it off with a backwards baseball cap. This look will go down in history; mark my words.

Karl For Ever Memorial Front Row in Chanel — June 20

Then there’s this outfit change for the Karl Lagerfeld legacy celebration. Hadid kept it sleek and classy in an all-black Chanel ensemble. Although, do I spy the puka shell necklace from earlier? Is it a look? It’s definitely a look. I’m totally buying a puka shell necklace now.

Out & About — June 21

Once again, Gigi Hadid looks cooler in a basic tee and black pants than I ever will. Take note of the pop of color green bag and the white dad sneakers, though. This is street style 101, people. And am I suddenly into ugly tiny sunglasses? Gigi Hadid has me wrapped around her sartorial finger, y’all.

On the Kris Van Assche for Berluti Runway — June 21

This runway look was just too good not to share. I mean, the pop of color on those boots? Sign me up, please!