Um, Did Gigi Hadid Just Wear the Chicest White Dress of All Time?

Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020 is just getting underway, and I could not be more excited. Not only does PFW bring incredible runway outfits (obviously), but I get to see all my favorite—and most stylish—celebrities rock their best street style. During the Fall/Winter 2020 Paris Fashion Week, Gigi Hadid’s outfits have been killing the street style (and gala) game. The week of fall and winter runways isn’t even over, but the model has already blessed us with so many incredible looks.

At the very top of the list is the stunning dress Gigi Hadid wore to the Harper’s Bazaar Gala International de la Mode on Wednesday night. This is, perhaps, the chicest white dress I’ve ever seen outside of a wedding venue. Of course, it’s from Chanel’s Spring/Summer 2020 runway collection, so how could it not be instantly iconic? The popped collar, the stunning pattern details and (obviously) those shoes—Gigi Hadid has just cracked the code on how to wear a white dress without looking like a bride. Plus, that white eyeliner on Gigi Hadid is a major makeup lewk.

Then, of course, we have Gigi Hadid’s Paris Fashion Week street style looks. While arriving at the Louis Vuitton store on Thursday, the model stepped out in another all-white ensemble—this time from the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2020 collection. This look is also straight off of the runway, and perhaps looks even better on the streets of Paris than it did during the PFW show in 2019. What truly seals the deal for me is the tan collar and the pop of red lipstick Hadid wore. These details are what make the model a true street style queen.

Also on Thursday, Gigi Hadid departed the Chloe runway show in the most stunning neutral street style outfit. Wearing a white turtleneck, brown and white striped Chloe blazer (from the Spring/Summer 2020 collection), dark khaki pants and brown boots, the model proved that wearing one color does not have to be boring at all. In fact, a brown and white ensemble can be chic as hell.

Earlier in the week, while on her way to fittings at Chanel, Gigi Hadid ditched the neutral looks and opted for something a little brighter. She donned a yellow turtleneck paired with a light brown suit and neon yellow coat. The entire outfit comes straight from the Berluti Fall/Winter 2020 runway from just last month.

Once again, Gigi Hadid has proven that she can hold her own on the runways and in the streets. Her street style will always remain impeccable, and we can always count on the model for outfit inspiration on outfit inspiration. From feminine Chanel looks to effortlessly cool suiting ensembles, Gigi Hadid’s street style will never get old.