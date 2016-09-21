Missing: Gigi Hadid’s Pants

If you’ve seen Gigi Hadid‘s pants somewhere, anywhere, please send them her way. She’s in Milan, out and about at the start of the Italian city’s Fashion Week, but somehow forgot to pack proper leg coverage.

To claim your reward, just send her the missing pants. The reward, by the way, is the handsome leather handbag she’s clutching for dear life to cover her upper thighs, which she won’t need anymore upon receipt of her pants.

In the meantime, she’s out there looking hella uncomfortable in what looks to be a cashmere sweater, a pair of cashmere underwear, a fabulous sequined coat, and these $635 Max Mara patent-leather sandals. If you decide to cop her style, be sure to add pants.