Gigi Hadid Rocks Red-Dipped Hair in New Versace Ad

We’re used to Gigi Hadid rocking some ~fire~ looks, but the 22-year-old’s new red-dipped hair took the term to an entirely hotter degree—and we. can’t. stop. staring. The older Hadid sister debuted the new do in an ad for Versace’s Autumn/Winter 2017 collection, where she sported major supermodel face while showing off her vibrant red locks.

While Hadid kept her natural dusty blonde on top, the bottom half of her hair was dyed with a fiery red. Though we’re doubtful the look is permanent (RIP), we think the model should seriously consider switching over to being a redhead—at least for the summer.

Hadid, who modeled alongside other fashion “It” girls like Victoria’s Secret angel Taylor Hill and actually stepped behind the camera for a few of the campaign’s shots, also posed in clothing preaching “love” and “power” as part of Versace’s new equality-themed campaign. According to Donatella Versace, the fashion house wanted to spread hope in what has become an increasingly hostile world.

“The message of this campaign is clear and direct,” Versace said in a statement. “It is about the unity, love and togetherness that we all need, no matter who we are or where we come from.”

If you’re going to push forward a message, might as well do it with good hair. Good thinking, Donatella.