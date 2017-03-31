StyleCaster
Share

The Week in Naked Celebrity Instagrams: Presenting Gigi Hadid’s Underboob

What's hot
StyleCaster

The Week in Naked Celebrity Instagrams: Presenting Gigi Hadid’s Underboob

by
The Week in Naked Celebrity Instagrams: Presenting Gigi Hadid’s Underboob
23 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty

YOU GUYS! It’s Friday, which makes us ridiculously happy, but you want to know what else Friday means? Naked celebrity Instagrams, of course. Fridays always mean it’s time to kick back, relax, and flip through the naked Insta roundup, if you’re into that kind of thing. (Who isn’t?) (Well, actually, don’t answer that.)

MORE: The 60 Most Naked Celebrity Instagram Photos of All Time

This week, we saw lots of models in bikinis, including Ashley Graham on location for Sports Illustrated in a behind-the-scenes pic, Martha Hunt on the beach, Rita Ora fully under the sea, and Sophia Richie mugging at the “Richie residence.” Also, Gigi Hadid did a little “morning stretch” in some severely ripped-up jeans. Ahead, find the 23 most naked Instagrams of this lovely, rainy week.

MORE: The 30 Most (NOT-FAMOUS!) Naked Women on Instagram

0 Thoughts?
1 of 23
Martha Hunt
Martha Hunt

Bikini time!

Photo: instagram / @marthahunt
Martha Hunt
Martha Hunt

x2.

Photo: instagram / @marthahunt
Lara Stone
Lara Stone

For Vogue Netherlands.

Photo: instagram / @lara_stone
Marloes Horst
Marloes Horst

"🐬," she noted.

Photo: instagram / @marloeshorst
View this post on Instagram

BTS from my @si_swimsuit shoot in #Fiji

A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@ashleygraham) on

View this post on Instagram

BTS from my @si_swimsuit shoot in #Fiji

A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@ashleygraham) on

Ashley Graham

On location in Fiji for Sports Illustrated. 

Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham

Just one emoji sufficed for this one: "👙."

Photo: instagram / @ashleygraham
Alexis Ren
Alexis Ren

"Waking up," she wrote.

Photo: instagram / @alexisren
Nicki Minaj

And then this happened.

Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski

"Tbt @thelovemagazine," she wrote. 

Photo: instagram / @emrata
Josephine Skriver
Josephine Skriver

"My home," she wrote.

Photo: instagram / @josephineskriver
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid

Nothing like a little underboob.

Photo: instagram / @brycescarlett
Jenna Dewan Tatum
Jenna Dewan Tatum

Posted by Patrick Ta.

Photo: instagram / @patrickta
Bella Thorne
Bella Thorne

"Ur on my mind 😏😈 #throwback #tb," she wrote.

Photo: instagram / @bellathorne
Romee Strijd
Romee Strijd

"Bye LA, c u soon," she posted.

Photo: instagram / @romeestrijd
Lily Aldridge
Lily Aldridge

"Beach baby," she wrote.

Photo: instagram / @lilyaldridge
Lily Aldridge
Lily Aldridge

"Last day in paradise," she posted.

Photo: instagram / @lilyaldridge
Rachel Hilbert
Rachel Hilbert

"Weekend mood 🛀🏼," she wrote.

Photo: instagram / @rachelhilbert
Josephine Skriver
Josephine Skriver

"..and so the adventure begins 😍☁️ thank you so much @apriltomlininteriors for designing our first home," she wrote.

Photo: instagram / @josephineskriver
Iskra
Iskra

"💕 back in NYC & missing the☀️🌊 still way too obsessed with this @aerie#onepiece tho🔥💕," she wrote.

Photo: instagram / @iskra
Iskra

"Been extra last night," she wrote. "No retouchin no makeup." 

Rita Ora
Rita Ora

"Lost in the world....there were fishes there I swear 😂 🇲🇻," she wrote.

Photo: instagram / @ritaora
Sofia Richie
Sofia Richie

"Richie residence," she posted.

Photo: instagram / @sofiarichie
Kendall Jenner

She really went for it for Love this weekend; for approx. a zillion other pics, head over here.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

9 Face Washes That Remove Your Makeup So You Don’t Have To

9 Face Washes That Remove Your Makeup So You Don’t Have To
  • Martha Hunt
  • Martha Hunt
  • Lara Stone
  • Marloes Horst
  • Ashley Graham
  • Ashley Graham
  • Alexis Ren
  • Nicki Minaj
  • Emily Ratajkowski
  • Josephine Skriver
  • Gigi Hadid
  • Jenna Dewan Tatum
  • Bella Thorne
  • Romee Strijd
  • Lily Aldridge
  • Lily Aldridge
  • Rachel Hilbert
  • Josephine Skriver
  • Iskra
  • Iskra
  • Rita Ora
  • Sofia Richie
  • Kendall Jenner
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share