Gigi Hadid Closing Moschino’s Show Is the Most Stunning Thing We’ve Ever Seen

Fashion week runways are full of veritable masterpieces—Alice and Olivia’s use of technicolor patchwork was positively delightful; Rodarte’s flower-adorned hairstyles were worthy of a fairytale; and Marc Jacobs’ avant-garde approach to the statement sleeve left little, if anything, to be desired.

But no show—at New York, London or Milan Fashion Week—has held a candle to the pièce de résistance that was Thursday’s Moschino show.

Moschino Creative Director Jeremy Scott’s runway played more like an artistic dream than anything else, with each model resembling a paper doll garnished with scribbles, cut-and-paste accessories and collaged silhouettes.

And the show closed, just as it began, in total fantasy. Gigi Hadid walked down the runway in a reimagined bridal gown—one cut short to be a mini dress, with the fabric from the would-be skirt and the would-be floor-length veil folded under the hem, to create a bubble.

Hadid’s legs were clad in scribbled tights (the same ones every other model in the show wore—though they created severe juxtaposition with this look, rendering it more playful and contemporary than it might’ve otherwise seemed).

And flowing behind her were clouds of colorful butterflies, suspended on several mobiles and supported by figures dressed in black—much like the Kuroko, or stagehands, do in the form of traditional Japanese theater known as Kabuki.

Fashion month isn’t over yet, but showstoppers like that only come once a season (or decade). Consider our heads turned, eyes caught, jaws dropped, etc. No amount of effusion would be inappropriate for an ensemble so stunning.