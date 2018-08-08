Gigi Hadid’s Mom Is Her Identical Look-Alike in These Modeling Throwbacks

It’s no secret that modeling runs in the Hadid family. Both Gigi and Bella Hadid are working supermodels, and their little brother, Anwar, isn’t too far behind. But the first model in the Hadid household weren’t any of the genetically blessed children. It was their mom, Yolanda Hadid, who would’ve given Gigi and Bella a run for their money when she modeled in the ’80s—and she has the pictures to prove it.

On Tuesday, the 54-year-old mom of three took to her Instagram to share some of her old modeling pictures. But it wasn’t Yolanda’s #skills that impressed fans (though she certainly had them), it was how much she looked like her eldest daughter, Gigi. The pictures featured Yolanda in a killer bathing suit, in a beret a slay-worthy coat with wind blowing in her hair.

The photo that caught the most attention was a shot of Yolanda jumping in the air, holding onto her hat and showing off her wide-leg pants. If we didn’t know better, the picture could’ve been a shot of Gigi, given Yolanda’ irresistible baby face, golden blonde hair and strong brows—all traits that her eldest daughter is known for.

Like mother, like daughter. We can see where Gigi gets her good looks (and modeling talent) from. We’re going to need a Hadid-family group-modeling picture ASAP.