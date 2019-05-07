Gigi Hadid Was Draped In Silver at the 2019 Met Gala

We’re still holding our breath because Gigi Hadid’s Met Gala 2019 red carpet look is perfection. Hadid showed up to the Met Gala on the arm of Michael Kors –and we live. However, her solo appearance confirmed that after months of speculation, the supermodel and Zayn Malik are officially over. Back in January 2019, it was rumored that the couple who had been on again and off again for two years officially pulled the plug.

However, the One Direction star didn’t seem to want to give up on his lady love. In early May 2019–Malik shared an Instagram post that made everyone’s eyebrows raise. It was a photo of a nude male and female intertwined with one another alongside a lengthy statement about loving from a distance. The post read, “You were born together and together you shall be forevermore.”

With such a public event like the Met Gala, it looks like Hadid is living her best life without Malik. On the red carpet, she killed the game with her look complete with a beautiful headdress. The brief called for camp and she made sure that she delivered. In fact, her look is the exact opposite of her sister’s, Bella Hadid’s bejeweled black number