Gigi Hadid’s ~Bike Short Bitch~ Look Is Inspiring Me to Wear the Trend All Summer

Whether you’re already sold on the bike short trend this summer or not, there’s no denying that it’s not going anywhere anytime soon. Street style influencers on Instagram and celebrities alike have been donning this trend for a while now, and it continues to pervade so many summer wardrobes. On Wednesday, at an event for Levi’s, Gigi Hadid stepped out in the trend, too, and it’s truly inspiring me to actually give it a try. As someone who typically wears plus sizes, I haven’t been too into the bike shorts look, since it’s typically been reserved for, well, people who look like Gigi Hadid. It can be a bit disheartening at first, but after a bit of soul searching, I was able to remind myself that bike shorts are for everyone—no matter your thigh size. (I mean, in the words of Queen Latifa in Hairspray, “Who wants a twig when you can climb the whole tree?” Am I right?!)

On Wednesday, Hadid attended an event celebrating Wardrobe.NYC’s new collaboration with Levi’s and latest collection, Release 04 Denim. Her ensemble was perfect cool and casual, and now all I want to do is copy it. In black bike shorts, a white tee, both a denim shirt and denim jacket, Hadid looked effortlessly cool. Plus, with the addition of black socks paired with Birkenstocks (or Birkenstock-esque sandals), Hadid gave me all the summer wardrobe inspiration I could ever need.

Seriously, though, Gigi Hadid’s bike short bitch look (as I’m now calling it) has truly inspired me to grab a pair of bike shorts this summer and give this trend the old college try. I mean, I already have a vintage denim jacket and some Birkenstock-esque sandals, so what’s stopping me? If Hadid’s ensemble has inspired you to test out some bike shorts too, I rounded up a few pairs to get us all started. It’s never too late to show off your thighs, baby.

