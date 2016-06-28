StyleCaster
Share

All the Times Gigi and Kendall Were the Most Stylish BFFs

What's hot
StyleCaster

All the Times Gigi and Kendall Were the Most Stylish BFFs

by
All the Times Gigi and Kendall Were the Most Stylish BFFs
17 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

You can’t open Instagram or scroll through a celebrity news site without seeing a photo of Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner joined at the hip, probably heading to lunch dressed in Balmain and a bomber, or walking on a red carpet with one of their sisters also in tow. The two models appear to be inseparable, though, in a town full of suspiciously convenient headline-grabbing relationships (ahem, Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston), this one seems legit.

Their friendship has an interesting backstory—in an interview with Vanity Fair last August, Gigi explained that her former stepfather, David Foster was formerly married to Linda Thompson. And Linda Thompson was once married to Caitlyn Jenner when she identified as Bruce, so Kendall and Gigi are kind of almost related in a roundabout way. Gigi explained in the interview: “You know when in high school or middle school you want your best friend to marry your sibling so you have the same last name, well that just happened with me and Kendall; we just didn’t have to ask.” We should probably note here that Gigi and Kendall never actually met through their parents’ unlikely connection, and it wasn’t until they both started modeling that they began hanging out more.

MORE: These Are the Most Naked Celebrity Instagrams of All Time

In September 2014—before they were the ubiquitous duo they are they today—Hadid told the New York Post that she and Kendall were on good terms, despite trying to make it in the same industry: “We are friendly…. There is no competition. Someone who wants a Kendall-looking model isn’t going to want me in the end, but those girls are great.” But a few months later in 2015, the girls started gushing about each other in interviews and walking red carpets side by side. Kendall even said, “She is so sweet, I love her,” about Gigi in an interview with E! in February 2015.

At the end of last year, they both walked their first Victoria’s Secret show together, and for the first half of 2016 have continued to spend a lot of time together, whether they’re grabbing lunch in Beverly Hills or working at a show or shoot. This is good news for us, because even if their friendship is an elaborate ploy to bait the paparazzi’s attention, the pair’s style game is strong. In the slideshow ahead you’ll find a few of their chicest moments together, so keep reading!

MORE: Tracking Blake Lively’s Impeccable Pregnancy Style

0 Thoughts?
1 of 17

Gigi and Kendall grabbing lunch in Beverly Hills in early June 2016

Photo: Wenn

Kendall and Gigi shopping in Beverly Hills July 2016

Photo: Wenn

Kendall and Gigi with Bella Hadid at the 2015 amfAR gala

Photo: Getty Images

Celebrating the Balmain x H&M Collection Launch in October 2015

Photo: Wenn

Kendall and Gigi at the 2016 MTV Movie Awards

Photo: Getty Images

Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid at the Balmain Fall 2015 after-party in 2015

Photo: Getty Images

Partying after Paris Fashion Week Spring Summer 2016

Photo: Wenn

Kendall and Gigi hanging out with Cara Delevingne

Photo: Wenn

Switching their signature hairstyles at the Balmain Fall 2016 after-party

Photo: Getty Images

Having lunch at Fred Segal in Beverly Hills in June 2016

Photo: Wenn

Gigi, Bella, and Kendall at the Met Gala in 2015

Photo: Getty Images

With Olivier Rousteing at the designer's Spring 2016 dinner

Photo: Getty Images

Kendall and Gigi backstage at Kanye West's Yeezy Season 3 show in early 2016

Photo: Getty Images

Dancing at Diane Von Furstenberg's Fall 2016 show

Photo: Getty Images

Kendall and Gigi with Bella Hadid at F1 Grand Prix of Monaco in 2015

Photo: Wenn

They watched the 2015 Tennis US Open with Joe Jonas.

Photo: Wenn

Kendall and Gigi posing with Karlie Kloss backstage at the Diane Von Furstenberg Spring 2016 show in New York

Photo: Getty Images

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Why You Might Want to Reconsider the Exercise Unitard

Why You Might Want to Reconsider the Exercise Unitard
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share