All the Times Gigi and Kendall Were the Most Stylish BFFs

You can’t open Instagram or scroll through a celebrity news site without seeing a photo of Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner joined at the hip, probably heading to lunch dressed in Balmain and a bomber, or walking on a red carpet with one of their sisters also in tow. The two models appear to be inseparable, though, in a town full of suspiciously convenient headline-grabbing relationships (ahem, Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston), this one seems legit.

Their friendship has an interesting backstory—in an interview with Vanity Fair last August, Gigi explained that her former stepfather, David Foster was formerly married to Linda Thompson. And Linda Thompson was once married to Caitlyn Jenner when she identified as Bruce, so Kendall and Gigi are kind of almost related in a roundabout way. Gigi explained in the interview: “You know when in high school or middle school you want your best friend to marry your sibling so you have the same last name, well that just happened with me and Kendall; we just didn’t have to ask.” We should probably note here that Gigi and Kendall never actually met through their parents’ unlikely connection, and it wasn’t until they both started modeling that they began hanging out more.

In September 2014—before they were the ubiquitous duo they are they today—Hadid told the New York Post that she and Kendall were on good terms, despite trying to make it in the same industry: “We are friendly…. There is no competition. Someone who wants a Kendall-looking model isn’t going to want me in the end, but those girls are great.” But a few months later in 2015, the girls started gushing about each other in interviews and walking red carpets side by side. Kendall even said, “She is so sweet, I love her,” about Gigi in an interview with E! in February 2015.

At the end of last year, they both walked their first Victoria’s Secret show together, and for the first half of 2016 have continued to spend a lot of time together, whether they’re grabbing lunch in Beverly Hills or working at a show or shoot. This is good news for us, because even if their friendship is an elaborate ploy to bait the paparazzi’s attention, the pair’s style game is strong. In the slideshow ahead you’ll find a few of their chicest moments together, so keep reading!