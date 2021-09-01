Gigi Hadid’s Retro Beaded Choker Is Only $28 & Still In Stock

Scroll To See More Images

When it comes to building out my jewelry collection, Instagram is my go-to place for shopping inspo. While I could scroll through a seemingly-endless stream of photos from all sorts of popular brands, I find that it’s easier to make a B-line for the profiles of the celebrities and models whose style I love the most, so I can snag the pieces with their stamp of approval. The person on the top of that list? Gigi Hadid. Her jewelry collection is second-to-none—and it often includes pieces that I can actually afford.

In general, Gigi’s wardrobe is pretty top-notch. Although she’s traded in the bulk of her runway gigs for mom life at the moment, her Instagram feed is still one of my very favorites for everyday fashion inspo. Case in point: The supermodel just posted a massive photo dump featuring her August highlights, including a post-workout selfie wearing a $28 choker from Frasier Sterling. Other photos in the carousel showed even more relaxed end-of-summer activities, like playing with her daughter, Khai, and going for a swim.

You’ll have to click through a few shots to get to it, but trust me, it’s worth the scroll! Hadid layered the colorful beaded necklace with a few other delicate gold chains for contrast. Shockingly, the Mesmerized Choker she’s wearing is still available to shop on Frasier Sterling’s website. And for under $30 bucks!

This beaded pick is definitely not out of the ordinary for Hadid, who often opts for statement-making jewelry on even her most casual days. Sure, she loves a classic gold hoop as much as the next Hollywood A-lister, but I would be remiss if I didn’t mention her affinity for chunky rings and beaded pieces like this particular choker.

If it looks familiar, that’s because Hailey Bieber actually wore a similar option from the very same brand just a few weeks back. While Hailey’s pick was customized with pearls and a dainty little H charm, Hadid’s choker is covered in tiny beaded daisies.

Other A-Listers like Halsey and Selena Gomez have also been spotted in pieces from Frasier Sterling over the last few months, as if you needed another excuse to check out the brand’s website. If you want to nab some celeb-approved pieces for yourself, read on to shop Hadid’s exact necklace and a few other options from Frasier Sterling’s very affordable array.

Mesmerized Choker

Shop Gigi Hadid’s actual choker for only $28 bucks. The tiny daisy beads are so sweet.

Custom Lucky You Choker

If you want to exclusively wear celebrity-approved pieces this summer, try this Custom Lucky You Choker—Hailey Bieber is a fan!