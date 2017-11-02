Gigi Hadid Shuts Down Islamophobe Criticizing Women Wearing Hijabs

Gigi Hadid has no time for Islamophobia. The 22-year-old model—who, along with her younger sister, Bella, was raised Muslim—called out a right-wing activist on Twitter who criticized women who wore hijabs (veils traditionally worn by Muslim women) in the wake of the recent ISIS-claimed shooting in New York City.

Hadid’s response was spurred after Laura Loomer, an investigative journalist and prominent right-wing internet personality, posted a tweet accusing two Muslim women of “rubbing” the attack “in everyone’s faces” by “aimlessly walking around in hijabs.” Loomer’s tweet, which included a photo of the women, was tagged to “200 Chambers Street,” an area near the location where the attack, which took the lives of eight people and injured 11, happened.

Not having the Islamophobic vitriol, Hadid—whose father, Mohamed Hadid, and boyfriend, Zayn Malik, are also Muslims—swiftly shut down Loomer by calling her a “f**king moron.”

The response immediately earned acclaim from those on the internet, who praised Hadid for speaking out against Islamophobia. Though this isn’t the first time the Hadid sisters have voiced their opinion on Islamophobia, it is rare. In April, Bella opened up about her religion for the first time in an interview with Porter magazine, in which she declared, “I am proud to be a Muslim.”

Given the positive response from fans, the Hadid sisters clearly have a huge influence and we hope they continue to use their platform to fight hate.