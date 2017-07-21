StyleCaster
Gigi Hadid Wore Gray Lipstick and It Looked Weirdly Gorgeous

Gigi Hadid Wore Gray Lipstick and It Looked Weirdly Gorgeous

Photo: Getty Images

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

Gigi Hadid managed to make gray lipstick look pretty. [Cosmo AU]

Justin Bieber was banned from ever stepping foot in China, but the reason why is kind of unclear. [Teen Vogue]

Tyga revealed what it was like dating Kylie Jenner and his advice to Rob Kardashian about Blac Cyna. [Daily Mail]

This 21-year-old artist from Spain is turning stretch marks and period stains into beautiful pieces of art. [Glamour]

Kim Kardashian West wore a white sports bra as a top and had the most relatable fashion emergency. [Entertainment Tonight]

MORE: Lily Collins Calls Out Sizing Standards in the Fashion Industry

A beauty blogger is being dragged for making a racist remark about Asians while wearing K-beauty products. [HuffPo]

We’re just going to throw this out there—highlighter for you vagina exists. Do with that what you will. [Bustle]

Bella Thorne’s response to a horrendous and fake video of her masturbating is totally warranted. [Marie Claire]

Oops: Bella and Gigi Hadid’s dad was sentenced to probation for the most rich-person reason ever. [The Cut]

Cara Delevigne somehow rocked a velvet suit in the middle of this summer heatwave. [Harper’s Bazaar]

