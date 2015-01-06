Gigi Hadid Goes Topless in Sexy New Guess Ads

She might be just 19 years old, but Gigi Hadid wants you to know she ain’t your average teen, as evidenced by her saucy new Guess campaign.

The swimwear model, who just returned from a trip to Abu Dhabi with BFF Kendall Jenner, went topless in the brand’s Spring 2015 campaign, and shared a shirtless preview of the shoot with her 1.4 million Instagram followers yesterday—but you’ll have to wait until next month for the full campaign to be released.

She captioned the snap: “Sneak peek, me n my custom denim! New @GUESS campaign coming out this month Keep an eye out – so excited for you to see the new images as they’re released! Going on 15 years as a Guess Girl, this may be my favorite campaign yet! Thank you @paulmarciano for always supporting me and my career, so much love for you and the whole team. Stay tuned friends.”

We assume Gigi went sans shirt because the focus is meant to be on the slim-fit, floral print custom Guess jeans–and you know a bare chest is much less distracting than a tee.

Guess also released another preview photo for the campaign via designer Paul Marciano’s Instagram account. Here, Gigi flaunts that killer bod in a fitted knit dress.

This campaign has been in the making for over 15 years–Hadid has been a Guess girl since she was a baby and fronted campaigns for Guess Baby and Guess Kids.

“I went to preschool with the daughter of Paul Marciano of Guess. Our parents became really good friends and he is the one who discovered me. I started shooting Guess Baby and Guess Kids,” Gigi told Vogue.

Here’s a photo of one of Gigi’s (much!) earlier Guess campaigns. Gosh, don’t they just grow up so fast?