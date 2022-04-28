Gigi Hadid Wears This Affordable Jewelry On Repeat & We Have an Exclusive Promo For Her Fav Necklace

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

The world of celebrity fashion is vast and versatile, but one thing we can usually expect is, that no matter what our fav star is wearing, we likely can’t afford to do the same. It’s an unfortunate reality, but every so often we get fed a little treat. This is the case for one actually affordable (and seriously adorable) jewelry brand that has a growing laundry list of star clients.

Everyone from Hailey and Justin Bieber to Bella and Gigi Hadid (we love family ties) has been spotted wearing funky and psychedelic designs from Frasier Sterling, and you’ll be excited to know that the majority of these styles are under or around $50. Most recently, the coolest mom ever (Gigi, ofc) was spotted in one seriously Cali choker that we haven’t been able to stop thinking about.

The Play It Cool Necklace is giving us alllll of the chill West Coast energy with the floral beads as well as some East Coast bougieness thanks to the freshwater pearls sprinkled in between. It’s Gigi to a T. And, lucky for us and for you, Frasier Sterling gave us an exclusive promo code for our beloved readers. If you use STYLECASTER50 at checkout, you’ll get this typically $62 choker for 50 percent off. That’s right. You can get the exact necklace that Gigi Hadid loves for just over $30. You’re so welcome, besties.

Play It Cool Necklace

This is the kind of accessory that you can wear on its own or layer up with as many others as you’re feeling. It’s subtle thanks to the cool blue, red and white tones, but has just enough pop of color to shine on its own. If you want to wear it like Gigi, wear it with your fav casual pullover, some mini sunnies and a few other beaded necklaces. It helps create the casual and cool off-duty model vibe we all know and love.

Since you’ll be getting a whole 50 percent off on this purchase with our promo code STYLECASTER50, maybe even consider it buying for your BFF as a new friendship necklace? Cute, right?

As we said earlier, this isn’t the first Frasier Sterling number that Gigi has worn. Below, check out some more celeb-approved accessories from the brand that we’ll be visiting for absolutely all of our jewelry needs.

Custom Lucky You Choker

Nab Hailey Bieber’s exact choker for yourself to emulate the star’s low-key style this season. The colorful beads mean that it will go with pretty much any color outfit!

Custom Pearl Princess Necklace

Did the Biebers just make wearing pearl chokers a new goal for couples everywhere? We think so. Justin keeps being spotted out wearing his own custom “Bieber” necklace and proved that princesses can, in fact, be anyone. Customize your own for under $70.