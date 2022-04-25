Gigi Hadid x Frankies Bikinis Will Completely Change Your Summer Vibe

Scroll To See More Images

There are so many things to look forward to in the summer: long warm nights, beach bonfires, spontaneous trips to the ice cream shop and maybe even an unexpected summer romance. If your list of summer events is already getting long, I promise you’re going to want to make room for one more thing: the Gigi Hadid x Frankies Bikinis collection.

The go-to destination for hot-girl-summer swimwear, Frankies Bikinis, is teaming up with fashion icon Gigi Hadid to fulfill all of your swimsuit needs and I personally couldn’t be more excited. Frankies Bikinis has always been ahead of the swimwear trends—it’s the first place I look when in search of a three-piece bikini/skirt set complete with matching accessories. The brand has even managed to revive the tankini (yes, I get painful middle school flashbacks too) and the style is now one of the biggest swimwear trends for summer 2022. Needless to say, I’m expecting big things from this new collab.

Luckily, Frankies Bikinis has given us a preview of the collection so you won’t have to live with anticipation for too long. Gigi worked with Frankies Bikinis to design swimwear and loungewear that is inspired by the time she spends at her beautiful Pennsylvania family farm house. The campaign photos were shot by Alana O’Herlihy and capture the essence of carefree, youthful summers filled with adventures in the woods, days on the lake and rides in the bed of a truck. You’re going to want to add them to your mood board.

While Frankies Bikinis is known for neon tie-dye, vibrant floral prints and pretty much every Y2K trend imaginable, this collection goes in an entirely new direction. The pieces are sweet, whimsical and capture the Americana beauty that Gigi is often associated with. Instead of sporty neon, it’s girly ruffles, soft pastels and classic plaid—suddenly, I’ve reimagined my entire summer vibe.

The collection is going to be released in two phases. The first drop will be available to shop online on May 11th and will include 58 (!) styles of swimwear and loungewear. The second drop is set to go live on June 2nd with an additional 40 pieces. Both collections will range from $45-$185 in price and will be available in sizes XS-XXL.

If you simply can’t wait to shop the collection or don’t want to risk your favorite piece selling out (which it probably will), you can sign up on April 25th to get early access to the full collection by using this link. By signing up, you’ll be able to shop for your dream bikini an hour before the site opens up to the general public on May 11th.

I’m personally excited to shop this collection as a big Frankies Bikinis fan and will be updating the StyleCaster site with my top picks from each collection once they drop. In the meantime, I’ll keep working on my summer vision board.