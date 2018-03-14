The Evolution of Gigi Hadid—From Fresh-Faced Newbie to Runway Ruler

Gigi Hadid was born on April 23, 1995, which makes her a whopping 22 years old. Although she was born to semi-famous parents—her mom, Yolanda Foster, a former model has appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and her dad, Mohamed Hadid, is a real estate entrepreneur—her rise to fame took some time. But when she finally “made it,” we’ve been following the Gigi Hadid evolution ever since.
Hadid only started modeling five years ago, when she was just 17. But over the past few years, she has undeniably evolved and quickly made her through the fashion world, marking off major milestones from her career goals list. She’s been on countless Vogue covers, had a sexy spread in Sports Illustrated with plenty of barely-there swimsuits, and she’s an absolute force on the runway. The girl can do it all.
Let’s take a look at Hadid’s style evolution, from her start in the industry to now.
A version of this article was originally published in March 2017.
May 2012
A 17-year-old Hadid arrives to The Heart Foundation Gala in Hollywood, CA.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
September 2012
Here's Hadid attending the People StyleWatch Denim Party.
David Livingston/Getty Images
January 2013
2013 was the year Hadid blew up, getting a massive feature in Sports Illustrated.
Michael Buckner/Getty Images for W Magazine and Guess
April 2013
Here's Hadid attending a movie premiere in New York.
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
July 2013
We're loving this navy blue, satin jumper on Hadid.
Johnny Nunez/WireImage
January 2014
Hadid keeps it comfy with this all-back ensemble.
Rachel Murray/WireImage
February 2014
Hadid rocking a color-block coat at New York Fashion Week.
Timur Emek/Getty Images
February 2014
Hadid rocks a black-leather mini skirt at New York Fashion Week.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for GUESS
February 2014
Gigi Hadid and Lily Aldridge attend the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2014 Beach Volleyball event.
Ilya S. Savenok/WireImage
March 2014
This gray, lacy dress on Hadid at the 2014 Oscars after-party is simply stunning.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
March 2014
Hadid's rocking major color at the 2014 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
January 2015
How can we get our hands on this silver skirt?
Imeh Akpanudosen/WireImage
June 2015
Gigi should just wear jumpsuits all the time.
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
October 2015
Of course she looks great in athleisure.
Alo Ceballos/GC Images
December 2015
Further proof Hadid can look good in anything: this nearly monochromatic ensemble.
Raymond Hall/GC Images
April 2016
Dressing down in New York City.
Stuart Weitzman
June 2016
Gigi keeps it trendy, yet comfortable in Los Angeles.
SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images
September 2016
The choker, the ankle boots, and white pants: We can't get enough.
Zacharie Scheurer/Getty Images for Bread & Butter by Zalando
October 2016
Less Zayn Malik, more of those nearly knee-high boots, please.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
November 2016
Legs for days at the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
February 2017
Literally no one else could pull this outfit off.
Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
March 2017
Oversized denim jacket and fitted jeans in Paris.
Marc Piasecki/GC Images
June 2017
Hadid truly pulls off this head-to-toe powder blue outfit.
Gotham/GC Images
December 2017
Nina Westervelt/Reebok via Getty Images
February 2018
We're here for this trenchcoat-boot combo.
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Maybelline New York