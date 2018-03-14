The Evolution of Gigi Hadid—From Fresh-Faced Newbie to Runway Ruler

Gigi Hadid was born on April 23, 1995, which makes her a whopping 22 years old. Although she was born to semi-famous parents—her mom, Yolanda Foster, a former model has appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and her dad, Mohamed Hadid, is a real estate entrepreneur—her rise to fame took some time. But when she finally “made it,” we’ve been following the Gigi Hadid evolution ever since.

Hadid only started modeling five years ago, when she was just 17. But over the past few years, she has undeniably evolved and quickly made her through the fashion world, marking off major milestones from her career goals list. She’s been on countless Vogue covers, had a sexy spread in Sports Illustrated with plenty of barely-there swimsuits, and she’s an absolute force on the runway. The girl can do it all.

Let’s take a look at Hadid’s style evolution, from her start in the industry to now.

A version of this article was originally published in March 2017.