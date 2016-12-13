Gigi Hadid Just Dyed Her Hair, and We’re Not Sure What to Do Next

When last we saw Gigi Hadid, she was out there shilling it, doing what she does best on the runway/in front of the camera/on the stage. And her hair, as usual, was blonde. But it has come to our attention that the hue of Hadid’s hair has shifted toward darker territory of late, and a quick stroll through Instagram reveals that Hadid is, indeed, not as blonde as usual.

We wouldn’t say it’s a huuuuge hair change—we wouldn’t, for example, put it quite like Marie Claire did in a tweet that claimed Hadid “just dyed her hair brown and she looks nothing like her former self”—patently untrue—but we would, indeed, confirm that Ms. Hadid has very quietly darkened her hair. And TBH, we’re not that into it, in case you’re wondering.

A coterie of photographs shot of Hadid leaving her apartment on Bond Street in NYC in a weird prison-y coat yesterday verify that Hadid’s hair is making like these short winter days and going dark. Wearing a turtleneck and sunglasses that did nothing to disguise her and only made her more conspicuous, Hadid modeled a high pony of a color that we can only describe as … nondescript. Is it caramel? Auburn? Dark honey? Dipping a toe into brown territory? Hard to say.

One thing we will say about her new hue is that it’s such a rich, high-level dye job that it actually appears to be different colors depending on the light. Thought that’s true for us all, Hadid’s hair is kind of like a mood ring rn. Time will tell what color, exactly, this new hair really is—that is, if she stays with this shade long enough. Our money’s on Hadid going back to blonde sooner rather than later, but in the meantime, all we can say is—hey, at least it’s not blue this time.