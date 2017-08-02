Why Are People Calling Gigi Hadid’s Model Doppelgänger Plus-Size?

People are freaking out because it’s been discovered that Gigi Hadid has a major doppelgänger: a Netherlands-based model named Iza Ijzerman. While the resemblance is uncanny—both women have blonde hair, blue eyes, and perfectly plump lips—we can’t help but raise an eyebrow at the idea that this Gigi look-alike is plus-size.

Refinery29 broke the story first, after finding a photo of Ijzerman on the Instagram page of Alpine Butterfly Swim, a swimwear brand that focuses on body-positivity and does use plus-size models. But the swimwear company re-posted Ijzerman’s photo from March to their own account in July, with hashtags like #curvemodel and #curvesaresexy—words that Ijzerman didn’t use in her own caption.

Refinery29 didn’t call Ijzerman plus-size in its story, but it appears that other media outlets who picked up the story—including Elle, Harper’s Bazaar, and Elle UK—took Ijzerman to be plus-size because she was featured on Alpine’s Instagram, and used headlines like “Is This Plus-Size Model Gigi Hadid’s Instagram Twin?”

Ijzerman, who’s represented by MiLK Management, did share the Elle story on her Facebook page, so it’s clear she isn’t offended by the label “plus-size.” Despite this, we feel that calling Ijzerman—who’s gorgeous and, on a casual glance, doesn’t seem to have more curves than the average woman—plus-size creates unrealistic and unhealthy body standards for women.

While the fashion world considers any woman who wears a size eight or higher to be plus-size, we’re going to go ahead and guess that most regular women who are size eight wouldn’t necessarily label themselves plus-size.

Whether or not Ijzerman is considered a plus-size model, there’s no denying how stunning she is, and we hope we get to see her kill it on the runway, like Gigi—or maybe even with her?!