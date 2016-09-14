Gigi Hadid Eats Baked Beans First Thing in the Morning

Gigi Hadid might possibly have the best abs in the world. So when she discusses her eating and fitness habits, people listen—naturally, some of us want to know how she does it, and then there are those of us who hope that perhaps just by listening to her teachings, some of that washboard status might rub off on us. (It’s not working.)

In that vein, we heard a bit of news today that struck us as quite odd: Hadid swears by baked beans as a vital part of her breakfast routine. Baked beans: Model approved, apparently.

It’s not totally random—in the U.K., a full English breakfast (or a fry-up) consists of sausage, bacon, eggs, cooked tomatoes, toast, and baked beans. And Hadid’s boyfriend is very British—Zayn Malik, maybe you’ve heard of him? In addition to their mutual love of something Hadid calls “the British sense of charm,” the duo is crazy about U.K. cuisine. “I’m also getting super into British foods,” she told the definitely-British Evening Standard. “I’m loving Heinz baked beans in the morning and Z (Zayn) cooks a lot.”

An absolutely essential part of any self-respecting full English is a proper cup of tea, and Hadid says she’s on board with that too, having adopted a habit for “endless” cups of tea since taking up with Malik. While mildly caffeinating all day, the pair likes to chill in the kitchen and make art together. “We cook a lot together and do art together and we’re each other’s best friends,” she said. “We both feel we can talk about anything and learn a lot from each other.”

When they’re not noshing on baked beans, Malik “makes a brilliant curry,” she adds. And “butter chicken is his signature dish.” So, for those abs, try beans, tea, curry, butter chicken—and many, many hours at the gym.