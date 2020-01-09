Gigi Hadid Deleted Her Supportive Tweet to Hailey & Justin Bieber & Fans Think It’s Because of Taylor Swift

Fans are wondering: Is Taylor Swift the reason Gigi Hadid deleted her tweet to Hailey and Justin Bieber after his Lyme disease diagnosis? ICYMI, Justin, 25, revealed on his Instagram on Wednesday, Jan. 8, that he was diagnosed with Lyme, an infectious disease, which will be explored in his upcoming YouTube documentary, Justin Bieber: Seasons.

“While a lot of people kept saying Justin Bieber looks like shit, on meth etc. they failed to realize I’ve been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “These things will be explained further in a docu series I’m putting on YouTube shortly. You can learn all that I’ve been battling and OVERCOMING!! It’s been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever.”

After his announcement, Justin’s wife, Hailey Baldwin, tweeted Gigi and her mom, Yolanda Hadid, thanking them for their support amid her husband’s Lyme diagnosis. Yolanda, as well as Gigi’s siblings, Anwar and Bella Hadid, also have Lyme disease, which is likely why Hailey reached out to the family for advice.

“I wanna say a huge thank you to @YolandaHadid and @bellahadid and @GiGiHadid for bringing me so much clarity and information on Lyme disease and for helping answer my questions about course of action, symptoms etc. Love you 3 amazing women!” Hailey tweeted.

Soon after, Gigi tweeted Hailey back, writing, “Our pleasure ❤️❤️❤️ wishing the fastest possible recovery 🙏x.” Sounds sweet, right? Well, it’s not so simple. Because of Justin’s relationship with Scooter Braun, his manager who’s also in a public feud with Taylor Swift (Gigi’s BFF), it didn’t take long for Swifties to slam the model for her support of her friend’s archnemeses. Minutes later, Gigi deleted her tweet, and fans def noticed.

After her tweet, Gigi feuded with some Twitter users who called her a “people pleaser” for not taking Taylor’s side in her feud with Justin and Scooter. The model responded, “You don’t know me. & if you actually knew my friends who you try to act all big for, they’d tell you I am loyal in ways others aren’t, in ways you’ll never know.”

As for Taylor, the “Lover” singer still isn’t cool with Scooter after he purchases the rights to her discography for $300 million, which limits her ownership over her music and when she can play her songs at recorded appearances, as seen by the drama with the 2019 American Music Awards.

Justin Bieber: Seasons will be released on YouTube on January 27.