Gigi Hadid Confronted A Catwalk Crasher During Chanel’s Paris Fashion Show

She doesn’t even go here! A woman jumped up on the catwalk during Paris Fashion week, totally crashing the event. The catwalk crasher joined Chanel’s models during the finale of what had been a stunning display of fabulous fashion. Women’s Wear Daily has identified the catwalk crasher as Marie Benoliel, a 28-year-old YouTuber who goes by the username Marie. S’Infiltre.

The models continued with their finale walk even after Benoliel hopped onto the runway and began posing as she followed the procession. Naturally, all phones were out documenting the event, so many many people caught the runway crasher on their phones. They also documented the moment supermodel Gigi Hadid, who was modeling in the show, intervened. She took it upon herself to remove Benoliel from the runway.

This simply has to be one of the most insane things that has happened during a fashion week event. It turned into a standoff between the 24-year-old American model and the 28-year-old YouTuber who seemed resistant to being removed. But security was not necessary because Hadid was on it!! She literally blocked Benoliel and led the prankster off the walkway. Take a look at some of the epic videos below. Most viewers seemed thoroughly entertained by the whole thing, though the models didn’t seem to enjoy the prank. Understandable.

Every model’s mood through the whole thing:

If it was me, I might’ve been too spooked by a random crasher to save the day in such a calm, collected manner. But alas, I’m no Gigi Hadid.