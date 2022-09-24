Gigi Just Attended The Same Fashion Show As Leo’s Ex Camila After Reports He’s ‘Pursuing’ Her

Awkward? Gigi Hadid and Camila Morrone were seen at the same fashion show at Milan Fashion Week. Leonardo DiCaprio’s alleged current flame and his ex-girlfriend attended Versace’s show weeks after the LA-based model and the Don’t Look Up actor were rumored to be pursuing each other.

Camila was spotted sitting in the front row at the Versace fashion show on September 23, 2022. Gigi, on the other hand, walked the runway at the Milan Fashion Show event. Models who joined along Gigi on the runway included also recently single Emily Ratajkowski, Paris Hilton, Irina Shayk, Vanessa Hudgens and Gigi’s sister Bella Hadid. It appears that Leo’s lovers did not interact at the show, but wore incredible outfits to match the vibe. Camila wore a black corset top with sheer paneling, matching wide-legged trousers and pointed heels, while Gigi stunned the runway with a black cut dress and hood.

A source confirmed to Entertainment Tonight on September 14, 2022, that Leo and Gigi are “dating.” “Gigi and Leo are dating and into each other,” the insider said. The model and actor were seen together for the first time at Casa Cipriani in New York City on September 10, 2022, where they “looked very flirty.” “They were sitting in the dining room area and were canoodling and having a fun night out with each other,” the source said.

The insider continued, “Gigi arrived at Casa Cipriani a while after Leo did. They like going there because they can be private and not worry about pictures being taken of them or people noticing them too much. They are having a good time together and Leo is very attracted to Gigi.” In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, Leo and Gigi could be seen sitting across from each other with their legs intertwined as their faces were close together.

Leo and Camila broke up in early August 2022. The breakup was pretty amicable according to some sources. “Leo and Camila have had a few breaks in the past few months. It’s a matter of deciding whether they are in it for the long haul or just going to let it die,” a source told In Touch Weekly. “With all of Leo’s girlfriends, once she became focused on work and had her own priorities, he got distant. Rather than have dramatic breakups, they took time apart.” Another source told E! News said they had both been “traveling a lot” and “distance played a factor.” Ultimately, the relationship “ran its course.” This echoes what another source told The Sun, that “there are no bad feelings between [Leo and Camila]. It just came to a natural conclusion.” That “natural conclusion,” fans have been jokingly speculating on social media, is the fact that the model turned 25 in June 2022.