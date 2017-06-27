Gigi Hadid Goes Back to Her Roots with Bright Blonde Hair

Out with the old and in with the…older? After a nearly three-month-long stint as an almost-brunette (more like a dark, dark blonde), Gigi Hadid went back to her roots with bright blonde hair, and she looks totes summer ready.

The 22-year-old debuted her fresh do yesterday as she stepped out of her car in New York City. Wearing cropped blue jeans, a white tank top, and bright yellow sunnies and boots (to match her hair, of course), the California-raised model showed off her newly dyed locks as she made her way around Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood. Dare we say it, she even glowed. (That’s when you really know the hair gods are blessing you.)

For months, the older Hadid sister kept her natural golden blonde on the back burner as she opted for an edgier darker shade. Though the color wasn’t as dark as her sister’s, Hadid still looked unrecognizable from the beach babe hue we’ve come to know and love.

While the dark blonde for a time, we’re glad Gigi’s back to her roots. Now, to get that summer started.