Gigi Hadid’s Sexy Lace Party Look Just Redefined The Term Birthday Suit

Anyone with a birthday knows that birthday outfits are elite (yep, I mean everyone should know this). Whether you celebrate your birthday for the entire month or use the day for a good annual cry, the outfit you wear will forever be associated with that milestone. If you need inspiration or further evidence of how important a good bday ‘fit is, Gigi Hadid’s birthday look is a masterclass in occasion-wear. Her sheer lace outfit is one for the ages—and in this case, the age is 27.

Based on the icy blonde color of Gigi Hadid’s long hair, the model is in her white-hot era. She arrived at her celeb-studded 27th birthday party at Zero Bond in New York City dressed for the spotlight in a literal birthday suit. While the outfit certainly showed a lot of skin, this redefined birthday suit was made up of sheer white lace and was designed by the brand Dion Lee. There’s an unspoken rule that the birthday girl should be the best dressed at her own party (duh). Even though the party had a very-VIP guest list—to be discussed—it’s safe to say that there was clear consensus that Gigi Hadid would wear the standout look of the night.

Gigi Hadid’s lace look included a ribbed corset top (maybe she’s a Bridgerton fan) that was cropped above her sheer low-rise pants. The pants featured subtle paneling and a flare leg over white stilettos which elevated the maturity of the look. To top it off, Hadid wore a matching lace duster with strong shoulder pads, large gold earrings and stacks of pearl necklaces. The ensemble struck a balance of being both sexy and mature—a fitting combination for Gigi Hadid as a mother. She may be a supermodel, but she honestly looked more like an ice queen for the evening.

While Gigi Hadid was dressing as mature supermodel royalty, her sister Bella Hadid went for a more playful look. Bella Hadid wore a fun two-piece skirt set to the party. The outfit felt like a refreshing version of the micro-mini skirt that has been everywhere this season. She accessorized the look with knee-high leather boots, a Dior saddle bag and a very Y2K zig-zag headband.

Mini skirts and dresses don’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon because Blake Lively also showed up to the party in a bright mini dress. Lively wore a stunning yet simple purple dress by Sergio Hudson and added an additional pop of color with an orange clutch and heels.

While there didn’t seem to be an outfit theme at Gigi Hadid’s party, color seemed to be trending. Model Emily Ratajkowski made a statement in a bright orange bodycon midi dress. The dress featured bright blue and black accents and cutouts across the chest. Ratajkowski kept the rest of her look simple with strappy black heels, a chainmail bag and blown out beach waves.

Both the Hadid sisters and Ratajkowski are often sources of inspiration for casual model off-duty looks but it’s fun to see the three style icons dress as if they are on-duty. You’ll have no problem picking your player between the three looks for your next birthday look. Just remember, if you’re going to cry on your birthday, at least get a good pic of your ‘fit.