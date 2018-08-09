The Beaded Bag Gigi Hadid Has Carried All Summer Is Everywhere Right Now

Early this summer, model Gigi Hadid took to Instagram to share a photo from her trip to Greece. In the picture, Hadid is sitting on what looks to be a yacht (no surprise there) and her luscious locks are blowing ever-so-subtly in the wind (no surprise there, either). She’s wearing a fitted white polo and denim shorts, and she’s accessorized her look with a colorful anklet, blue statement sunnies and a beaded bag.

When I first saw the Instagram, I didn’t think that much of it. (Beside the obvious vacation envy, of course.) Hadid’s outfit was cute, but not game-changing—at least, I didn’t think so at the time. But looking back on it now, nearly two months after it was uploaded, it’s become clear to me just how prescient Hadid was in this post.

That unassuming beaded bag in the photo? It’s everywhere now. Gigi Hadid casually forecasted one of summer’s biggest tote trends in one simple Instagram.

Hadid’s bag is only one of a handful of beaded purses designer Susan Alexandra released this summer. There are 28 in total, and Hadid’s bag—the Merry bag ($265, Susan Alexandra)—is one of the least kitschy. Others in the collection feature beaded cow spots, fruit and carefully manicured hands.

But the trend doesn’t stop there. Fast-fashion retailers like Topshop and Zara have released their own takes on the now-iconic tote. And since those aren’t handmade (whereas all of Alexandra’s are), they’re a bit more affordable than the designer originals.

Here, nine similar beaded bags to snag sometime soon. Because you know you want one—I certainly do.